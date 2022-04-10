50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana Pirate Festival sets sail April 28

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Experience the unique pirate and seafaring festival coming to Lake Charles later this month after a two-year hiatus.

Saturday afternoon, the festival’s 2022 poster was revealed at the Calcasieu Boat Club. The unveiling of the artwork was designed by renowned local artist Candice Alexander.

Not only will the festival feature live music performances, cook-offs and parades, the first weekend will be a family-focused weekend.

There will also be a cannon fire and an appearance from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

“We got shut down the first year because of COVID. The second year, it was a combination of COVID and the hurricanes. So this year we are coming back strong,” said Festival president Russ Grant.

The festival makes its return Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May 8.

