FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy again Monday ahead of storm threats for both Tuesday and Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More windy weather ahead for our Monday with minimal rain chances tomorrow. Highs back in the lower 80s. Wind Advisory from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM for gusts out of the south between 20 and 40 mph.

Main storm threat arrives late Tuesday with a round of storms that could be strong to severe followed by a cold front on Wednesday with another round of potentially severe storms Wednesday afternoon.

The pattern calms a bit by Thursday with only a few showers back on Friday thanks to a warm front. This warm front will send temperatures back into the 80s by Easter Weekend with otherwise low rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.

