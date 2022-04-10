FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy again Monday ahead of storm threats for both Tuesday and Wednesday
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More windy weather ahead for our Monday with minimal rain chances tomorrow. Highs back in the lower 80s. Wind Advisory from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM for gusts out of the south between 20 and 40 mph.
Main storm threat arrives late Tuesday with a round of storms that could be strong to severe followed by a cold front on Wednesday with another round of potentially severe storms Wednesday afternoon.
The pattern calms a bit by Thursday with only a few showers back on Friday thanks to a warm front. This warm front will send temperatures back into the 80s by Easter Weekend with otherwise low rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.