50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy again Monday ahead of storm threats for both Tuesday and Wednesday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More windy weather ahead for our Monday with minimal rain chances tomorrow. Highs back in the lower 80s. Wind Advisory from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM for gusts out of the south between 20 and 40 mph.

Main storm threat arrives late Tuesday with a round of storms that could be strong to severe followed by a cold front on Wednesday with another round of potentially severe storms Wednesday afternoon.

The pattern calms a bit by Thursday with only a few showers back on Friday thanks to a warm front. This warm front will send temperatures back into the 80s by Easter Weekend with otherwise low rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy weather returning Monday before a stormy pattern arrives for Tue. & Wed.
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday evening forecast, 7News
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend; stormy pattern sets up next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 5:30-6 - April 8, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 5:30-6 - April 8, 2022