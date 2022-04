Jennings, La. (KPLC) - The Jennings Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning at the intersection of Gallup and Hobart streets.

Entergy was on the scene as well.

The home continued smoking throughout the morning and appears to be a total loss.

We’re working to get more information from the fire department on how the fire started.

