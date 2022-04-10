Cowgirls Pick Up Two Wins During DH Against Southeastern

LAKE CHARLES – Timely hitting, aggressive defense, and a grand slam by Crislyne Moreno led McNeese softball to two wins over Southeastern during Saturday’s doubleheader to take the series 2-1.

Saturday’s games improved McNeese 24-15 overall and 8-1 in the Southland Conference while SLU drops to 26-12 overall and 4-2 in the SLC.

“We put together some good at-bats, had some timely hitting, pressure throughout the lineup, and did some damage with two outs,” said head coach James Landreneau. “All weekend I thought we played good defense aside from one miscue today. It was good to see our team play the way they are capable of playing. The focus and energy were there, and we are a pretty good team when we can put it all together.”

Game One

Alayis Seneca and Kendall Talley drew back-to-back walks putting runners on first and second as Kaylee Lopez stepped up to the plate. Lopez hit a two-RBI double giving the Cowgirls the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning.

Both teams were able to get runners on base in the fourth inning, but the scoring resumed in the fifth with Talley’s solo homer to right-center raising McNeese’s advantage to 3-0. Reese Reyna’s first career home run provided the final run of the game in the sixth inning. The Lady Lions were able to get a runner on base, but pitcher Ashley Vallejo and the Cowgirl defense prevented SLU from getting further than first.

Key Moments

Third Inning

Lopez scored Seneca and Talley for the first two runs of the game



Fifth Inning

Talley’s solo home raised the Cowgirl lead to 3-0



Sixth Inning

Reyna solo homered to left-center



Game Notes

Pitcher Vallejo was masterful in the circle with eight strikeouts and gave up no runs and four hits during seven innings of work



Reyna led the Cowgirls at the plate going 3 for 3 including her first career home run, one run, and one RBI



Talley scored two runs including one solo home run, one RBI, and one walk



The Cowgirls had seven hits while the Lady Lions had four



SLU left five runners stranded on base while McNeese left three



The Cowgirls drew two walks



McNeese stole two bases



Game Two

The Cowgirls opened the game hot with an RBI single by Poullard to score Seneca and allowed Talley to advance to second. A bunt by Lopez loaded the bases for Moreno to hit a grand slam. McNeese closed the first inning with a 5-0 lead over Southeastern.

The Lady Lions responded by slowly chipping away at the Cowgirls’ lead with a solo home run in the top of the second and an RBI single in the third to raise the score 5-2.

The Cowgirls were set up for success when Josie Willingham tripled and Toni Perrin drew a walk. With Seneca at the plate, Perrin stole second. Seneca’s two-out two-RBI single scored both Willingham and Perrin to give the Cowgirls a five-run advantage. Lopez’s RBI single which scored Seneca closed the inning 8-2.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Lions scratched a run with an inside park homer (8-3).

McNeese responded with Perrin tripling to right field. A Lady Lion error gave her the opportunity to score the final run of the game within the same play (9-3).

Key Moments

First Inning

Poullard’s RBI single scored Seneca



A grand slam home run by Moreno increased the Cowgirl advantage to 5-0



Second Inning

SLU solo homered to left field



Third Inning

A Lady Lions’ RBI single raised the score to 5-2



Fourth Inning

Willingham and Perrin were scored by Seneca’s two-RBI single



Lopez singled to score Seneca (8-3)



Fifth Inning

Lady Lions scored with a solo inside park home run



Sixth Inning

Perrin capitalized on a Lady Lion error to scratch the final run of the game (9-3)



Game Notes

Pitcher Whitney Tate pitched the complete game earning two strikeouts and gave up three runs on four hits



Seneca led the Cowgirls with one hit, two runs, two RBIs, and one walk



Moreno hit a grand slam home run



Seven Cowgirls scored at least one run



McNeese had eight hits while Southeastern had four



The Cowgirls left three runners on base while SLU left two



McNeese drew two walks



