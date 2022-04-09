50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 8, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 8, 2022.

Geary Onell Johnson, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Mari Keegen Gaspard, 20, Jennings: Instate detainer.

Audra Wright Labiche, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Brandon William Cannon, 40, Sulphur: Sexual battery; aggravated crime against nature.

Mildred Cecilia Mitchell, 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); theft less than $1,000 (5 charges); entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; criminal trespass (3 charges); disturbing the peace; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight; disturbing the peace.

Keri Buller Bradberry, 32, Westlake: Attempted second-degree murder; second-degree battery; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Charles Edward Ellis Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Identity theft; identity theft $1,000 or more; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Derek Lynn Smith, 41, Sulphur: Obscenity.

Travis Tavarus Holcombe, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery: strangulation.

Adrian Santiago-Viviano, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Mark Anthony Thrower, 40, Vinton: Out-of-state detainer.

Beverly Denise Cradeur, 47, Lake Charles: Simple burglary (2 charges).

Yeber Lenin-Marquez, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Derrell James Atkins Sr., 41, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; operating while intoxicated, first offense; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; driver must be licensed.

William Jones, 50, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; obstruction of justice; proper equipment required on vehicles; resisting an officer.

Willis James Pinion, 42, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

