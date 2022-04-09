50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

No. 21 LSU scores two in the 7th in comeback win against Texas A&M

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (23-15, 4-6 SEC) scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning in a comeback win against Texas A&M (23-13, 2-8 SEC). The Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak and entering tonight they were 1-5 in their last six Southeastern Conference games.

Shelby Wickersham got the start for the Tigers against the Aggies and went 3.1 innings allowing the lone run by Texas A&M and two hits. She also struck out two batters with one walk. Ali Kilponen (12-4) relived Wickersham in the fourth inning and picked up her twelfth win of the season after pitching 3.2 innings allowing just two hits and striking out six along the way.

The Aggies got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning off of an RBI single by Katie Dack to take a 1-0 lead. However, Wickersham and Kilponen held Texas A&M to just three hits over the next five innings.

LSU finally got on the board in the top of the seventh inning off of a solo home run by Ali Newland, her fifth of the year, to tie things up at 1-1. The Tigers would take their first lead of the game off of a Jordyn Perkins RBI single to make it 2-1.

The Tigers will look for the series win on Saturday, March 9 with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16

Latest News

Cowboys offense shines in last scrimmage of spring ball
Cowboys offense puts up 37 points in Saturday’s spring game
Errors costly in McNeese’s 9-5 loss at UNO
Cowgirls 11 game win streak snapped by SLU
Cowgirls 11 game win streak snapped by Southeastern
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 19 LSU rallies in the 9th inning to take down Mississippi State 5-2