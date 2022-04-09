Local music group speaks out on violence surrounding community

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Devin Aaron and Waylen Williams have their own approach when it comes to creating music, excluding violent imagery and lyrics in their songs.

“It doesn’t have to be always associated with violence,” Aaron said.

The music duo’s journey hasn’t been without its roadblocks - obstacles like the stigma associated with rap music.

“It makes it kind of complicated for artists to get into venues and certain meetings with certain people when violence is associated with the entire rap community whenever, that’s not the case,” Williams said.

That stigma perpetuated after several arrests are made in last month’s drive-by shooting killing a 6-year-old child. All of those arrested are 18 to 26 years and Lake Charles police say some were part of a music group.

“Some of these people identify themselves as members of an organization called the ‘Nawfside Babies,’” LCPD Chief Shawn Caldwell said.

Investigators say some of these rappers head to social media to air their grievances in videos brandishing guns and calling out specific members of local law enforcement.

“It was a beef with another side, not another organization with some other gentlemen,” Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. “Then after that, it turned into some rap music that turned into a beef.”

This isn’t the first time authorities have referred to murder suspects as members of rap groups. This is something other musicians find offensive.

The group Indigo Sun focuses on concepts of success, relationships, and self-innovation.

“It’s a great influence on just being positive, bringing peace to the community or just joining in and genuine self love,” Williams and Aaron said.

