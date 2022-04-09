LCPD Chief on juvenile crime: ‘It’s a shame, it’s scary’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police addressed the recent up tick of crime, especially crime involving young people.

Community leaders are hoping that if anything, Draya Guillory’s death can be a wake up call to prevent the next gun violence tragedy from happening. The 6-year-old’s death was a result of one group opening fire on a home. Everyone involved ranging in age from 18 to 26 years old.

“Their target was probably not that 6-year-old little girl, but she’s dead none the less,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said.

An uneasy feeling overwhelms the City of Lake Charles as these last few weeks have been cluttered with crime.

“It’s a shame. It’s scary that we’re seeing what juvenile crime is turned out to be today and the lack of respect for life. It’s going to take literally a village, a country to change that behavior,” LCPD Chief Shawn Caldwell said.

According to police, majority of the recent shootings by young people involved stolen weapons with suspects as young as 14 years old.

“Lock your car up or take your guns out of the car. That’s how these guys get these guns - they break into your car and steal your guns. We’re a sportsman’s paradise...everybody has a gun. So please, please be responsible. Put your guns where you know they’re at and lock them up,” LCPD Deputy Chief Michael Nicosia said.

LCPD is calling for parents to take responsibility and take a more active roll.

“Parents not knowing where their kids are at and they’re being with other kids getting into these mischievous acts that turns up into fights, and violence, and on social media. So, that’s one thing that’s very disturbing with our youngsters,” LCPD Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said.

The police department is also asking parents to have a conversation with their children about the consequences of getting involved in violence, as it can lead to a senseless death like that of Draya Guillory’s.

