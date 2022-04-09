50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man found guilty of raping 11-year-old

(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was found guilty of first-degree rape of an 11-year-old by a Calcasieu Parish jury.

Allen J. Fontenot, 42, turned himself into authorities in 2019 the day after he sexually abused the child, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Fontenot was a fugitive in hiding for over a month before being arrested, said Bethany Bryant of the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office.

Fontenot faces a mandatory life sentence at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, Bryant said.

Fontenot is held without bond. His sentencing is set for July 15 before Judge Robert Wyatt.

Assistant District Attorneys Charles Robinson and Conrad Huber prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

