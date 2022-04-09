Gov. Edwards visits Lake Charles, talks insurance reform

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the last thing you want to worry about after two devastating hurricanes, but it’s a reality for many living in Southwest Louisiana.

Friday, Governor Jon Bel Edwards visited Lake Charles for a round table discussion. He spoke with property owners who have fought with their insurance providers.

“If you google how to fight my insurance decision, one of the first suggestions is hire a lawyer,” Tara Parks said. “Why you do you have to hire a lawyer to get an insurance company to do what you pay them to do.”

For many who fell victim to Hurricanes Laura and Delta, that’s the question they are asking their insurance providers. Some are even forced to take legal action.

“I’ve never sued anybody,” an attendee of the discussion said. “I even tried the public adjuster first, I did all that, because I didn’t want to go through the process. I was like everyone else, frustrated.”

“I just settled I guess, just about six weeks ago,” another attendee said.

Governor Jon Bel Edwards along with other law makers visited Lake Charles for a roundtable discussion with area property owners dissatisfied with their insurers.

“I have heard from so many homeowners and business owners across the state that the claim process from these insurance companies have just been anything but what they expect when they pay those premium dollars,” Governor Edwards said.

Governor Edwards said policy holders deserve the premium they have paid. The call is more important than ever for insurance reform.

“Both the house and the senate, democrats and republicans have tried to figure out what remedies can we fashion to make sure people get the benefit of their premium dollars, and that insurance companies do what they are obligated to do under the contacts that they enter into,” Governor Edwards said.

“There needs to be more over sight in how the handle business, because they count on people getting tired and not fighting them or people not wanting to really go through the hassle of hiring an attorney,” Park said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.