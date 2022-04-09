FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice end to the weekend ahead; stormier pattern arrives next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With what has been a marvelous Saturday, the forecast will continue to feature a nice evening with temperatures slower to fall after sunshine thanks to southwesterly winds that have returned today, although humidity values remain low. It will be a nice evening with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s as you wake up Sunday morning. Sunday will again be a great day to enjoy outside with plenty of sunshine and breezier south winds between 15 and 30 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Sunday from 10:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. but rising humidity levels will help with the fire danger tomorrow, although outdoor burning is still strongly discouraged until we can get some soaking rains.

We’ll be watching a stormy pattern setting up across the lower 48 next week as a dip in the jet stream sends a complex of storms across the area by Tuesday. The strongest storms look like they may stay just to our north around the area of strongest atmospheric storm dynamics, but I do expect a good chance of rain and storms regardless by Tuesday night. Our threat of stronger to possibly severe storms will be slightly higher on Wednesday as another storm complex moves farther south through the state, being pushed through by a cold front. We’ll have to watch these storms as well for a damaging wind and tornado threat by Wednesday evening.

Rain will quickly clear out by early Thursday as the front moves east and quieter weather is expected for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with only a slight chance rain as a reinforcing front moves through on Easter Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

