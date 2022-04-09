Errors costly in McNeese’s 9-5 loss at UNO

NEW ORLEANS - The Cowboys outhit UNO 10-7 but McNeese (16-14, 3-4) was unable to overcome an early deficit falling to New Orleans (17-10, 4-3) 9-5 in game one, Friday night at Maestri Field.

Kade Hunter, Josh Leslie, and Kade Morris combined for six of the 10 Cowboy hits. Leslie (2) and Morris with the lone doubles while Hunter added a solo homer.

New Orleans jumped out to an early lead scoring three unearned runs in the first on three Cowboy errors.

Trailing 6-0 in the top of the sixth, McNeese cut the lead in half on an inning started by back-to-back singles by Payton Harden and Josh Leslie. They both scored on Burckel’s batted ball up the middle that was ruled an error by the shortstop. Josh Leslie struck his second double of the game the next batter to move Burckel to third. Burckel scored on an RBI groundout from Peyton Johnson to move the score to 6-3. New Orleans scored three more in the sixth on two RBI singles and a sac-fly from Pearce Howard, making it 9-3.

McNeese responded with two runs in the following inning as Payton Harden’s sac-fly scored Kade Morris. Morris led off the inning with a double and was moved to third on Braden Duhon’s groundout. Kade Hunter homered to right for the final run of the night for the Pokes. Starting pitcher Grant Rogers (3-3) turned in another solid performance for McNeese. He was charged with the loss as he allowed two earned runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Cowboy relievers Andrew Sheridan, Daniel Hecker, and Isaac Duplechain held the Privateers to one earned run on two hits in the final three innings.

Tyler LeBlanc (5-0) tossed 117 pitches for UNO earning the win by throwing seven innings allowing four earned runs.

Next Game:

The series continues tomorrow, first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Maestri Field.

