DCFS opens new Lake Charles office for Child Support services

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is celebrating the opening of a new office in Lakes Charles for Child Support services.

The new Child Support office location replaces the former one, which was severely damaged by hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020.

“You know, it’s been a long time coming. Like I said, almost two years now and we’re back in the public, back in the community and we’re just happy to be back here in Lake Charles to serve,” DCFS Assistant Secretary for Family Support Shauana Howard said.

“I’ll agree, it’s a happy day. Happy day for staff, citizens and we’re just grateful to have the office open.” DCFS Deputy Assistant Secretary William Tilley said.

“This is another huge step in the region’s rebuilding process after the devastating back-to-back storms of 2020,” DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said. “We’re excited to once again have all of our offices open in Lake Charles and to provide our full range of services to children and families in the region.”

The Lake Charles office serves families in the four-parish Lake Charles region, which includes Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis.

The Calcasieu Parish Child Support Enforcement Office is located at 3519 Patrick Street in Lake Charles. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Offices in Allen and Beauregard parishes were also damaged during the hurricanes but have since reopened, according to DCFS.

