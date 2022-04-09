Cowgirls 11 game win streak snapped by Southeastern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southeastern’s offense picked up the timely hits when they needed them Friday night in its 6-1 Southland Conference series opening win over McNeese. The loss snaps the Cowgirls’ 11 game winning streak while the win extended the Lady Lions’ win streak to eight games.

The two teams will conclude the series with 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.

“Southeastern’s pitcher Heather Zumo pitched outstanding, and their hitters did a good job finding holes. At the end of the day, we were beat in every phase of the game,” said head coach James Landreneau. “It is a three-game series, so we need to find a way to put tonight’s game behind us. Every game in conference is going to be tough and we will need to play better.”

McNeese (22-15, 6-1 SLC) picked up the first run of the game with Jill Poullard’s RBI double scoring leadoff hitter Alayis Seneca in the first inning.

SLU (26-10, 4-0 SLC) loaded the bases in the third with two outs. Cowgirl starting pitcher Shaelyn Sanders struck out a Lady Lion for the second out, but a bases-clearing triple gave SLU a 3-1 advantage.

Following two scoreless innings, the Lady Lions increased their lead to 4-1 with a solo homer in the fourth inning.

With two outs in the top of the seventh and bases loaded, a SLU two RBI single increased the score to 6-1. Reliever Whitney Tate struck out the final Lady Lion to end the threat, but Southeastern refused to relinquish its five-run lead in the bottom of the final frame.

