Audit on Oakdale City Hall reports more money missing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Oakdale’s new auditor is now reporting that even more money was allegedly stolen by the city’s former clerk than previously believed.

The information was released in another heated city council meeting.

“You’ve been saying that you didn’t know anything about her spending the money or that there were any problems,” David Matthis said. “Is this true?”

Casey Ardoin, the city’s new auditor, presented the annual audit to the council.

In his findings, Ardoin said the city had over $236,000 seized by the U.S. Treasury believed to be a result of unauthorized payroll transactions. This is in addition to the over $890,000 reportedly stolen by former clerk Melissa “Lisa” Schaefer since 2014.

Ardoin continues, saying most of the fraudulent activity was done through payroll with Schaefer splitting spendings through all of the city expenses.

“Based on the documentation that we can find and there was a lot of stuff missing, it appears there were some feral transactions missing in 2016,” Ardoin said.

But Oakdale residents are still searching for answers.

“But, we have got to try to find who was ultimately responsible for it,” Matthis said. “We know about the former town clerk, but there has got to be other people that are just as liable.”

“Our concerns now are how could you have not know,” Bridget Perkins said. “I mean, before it was ridiculous, he hadn’t noticed, but even more so now that we are up to one million.”

In an earlier interview, Mayor Gene Paul said they plan to sue Schaefer’s family to recoup some of the lost funds.

Ardoin said the city is in much better condition now than when the missing funds were originally discovered.

