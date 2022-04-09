50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

April 8 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round-Up

By Zach Nunez
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some quality Friday night Baseball and Softball across Southwest Louisiana. Some played key district matchups, while others looked for point-boosting wins.

Reported scores are found below. To report scores please send them to Sports@kplctv.com

BASEBALL:

St. Louis 16, Kinder 4

Rosepine 11, St. Edmund 1

LCCP 16, Hackberry 0

Elizabeth 11, Gueydan 4

SOFTBALL:

Bell City 9, Lacassine 1

Fairview 6, Elizabeth 5

Merryville 6, Evans 5

LCCP 16, Lake Arthur 7

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16

Latest News

Cowboys offense shines in last scrimmage of spring ball
Cowboys offense puts up 37 points in Saturday’s spring game
Errors costly in McNeese’s 9-5 loss at UNO
Cowgirls 11 game win streak snapped by SLU
Cowgirls 11 game win streak snapped by Southeastern
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 19 LSU rallies in the 9th inning to take down Mississippi State 5-2