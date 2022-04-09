April 8 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round-Up

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some quality Friday night Baseball and Softball across Southwest Louisiana. Some played key district matchups, while others looked for point-boosting wins.

Reported scores are found below. To report scores please send them to Sports@kplctv.com

BASEBALL:

St. Louis 16, Kinder 4

Rosepine 11, St. Edmund 1

LCCP 16, Hackberry 0

Elizabeth 11, Gueydan 4

SOFTBALL:

Bell City 9, Lacassine 1

Fairview 6, Elizabeth 5

Merryville 6, Evans 5

LCCP 16, Lake Arthur 7

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.