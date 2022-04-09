April 8 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round-Up
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some quality Friday night Baseball and Softball across Southwest Louisiana. Some played key district matchups, while others looked for point-boosting wins.
Reported scores are found below. To report scores please send them to Sports@kplctv.com
BASEBALL:
St. Louis 16, Kinder 4
Rosepine 11, St. Edmund 1
LCCP 16, Hackberry 0
Elizabeth 11, Gueydan 4
SOFTBALL:
Bell City 9, Lacassine 1
Fairview 6, Elizabeth 5
Merryville 6, Evans 5
LCCP 16, Lake Arthur 7
