Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - We’ve been following an early morning shooting on Bee Tree in Westlake that sent one person to the hospital. A suspect is now in custody.

Concern and shock this morning after a shooting in Westlake. “It’s kind of daunting. Yeah, It’s a sign of the times I guess,” said Amy Davis, a neighbor.

Westlake Police were on the scene before the sun came up, and continued investigating through the morning.

“At 3:39 this morning we received a phone call in reference to a person being shot. Officers arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures until Acadian Ambulances got here,” said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.

Chief Chris Wilrye said the victim was transported to a local hospital then airlifted to a Lafayette hospital where he is said to be in serious condition.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s forensic team was also on scene collecting evidence.

Westlake police have identified 32-year-old Keri Buller Bradberry of Westlake as a suspect. Bradberry was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and three counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Chief Wilrye said this kind of violent crime is not common in Westlake.

Amy Davis, who lives just 3 doors down from where the shooting took place, said waking up to sirens and caution tape was very unexpected.

“There’s nothing ever, very very rarely happens in Westlake period. I don’t know what it is about Bee Tree street, but it’s always been like a little sweet spot, like nothing would ever happen on a Bee Tree. Stuff would happen over there, and stuff would happen over there,” said Davis.

Although the victim has not yet been named, Davis said she is sending prayers, and is now waiting for answers.

“Just a lot of questions. My concern and prayers and thoughts, if it is the homeowner, we know them, have had conversations with them, and just hope everything’s okay and stuff calms down,” said Davis.

