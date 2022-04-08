Sports Person of the Week - Brianna Langley

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christ Bridge Academy is in the midst of its first softball season. An 11-4 record has been made possible thanks to Kinder transfer Brianna Langley being the driving force in the circle and in the box.

“Her leadership with her team has been phenomenal. She picks them up,” said head coach Alicia Broussard. “She obviously helps coach B and I make them realize how important it is to back her up and to be there when she needs her team the most.”

While her bat has always been a weapon, with her hitting nearly .800 this season, her development as a pitcher has been key in the team’s success. She eclipsed the 150-strikeout mark on Thursday.

“I’ve always been a power hitter and then I got introduced to pitching when I was around 11 or 12 and I found out that was one of my stronger suits instead of playing first base or outfield where I use to play,” Langley said.

While Langley’s journey hasn’t always been easy, she said it’s rewarding to see her growth.

“Before transferring to Kinder High school I was playing at Bethel Christian school which is a small private school that has never won any state titles or anything,” Langley said. “So, playing there and moving to a high school team that is a lot more experienced it definitely shaped me and now being a senior, it’s all rewarding of seeing how far I’ve come. "

The Archangels too have come a long way, posting 11 straight wins earning the No. 3 seed in the ACEL playoffs, that, after starting the season 0-4. That success despite growing pains ties perfectly into the team’s motto as CBA aims for a state title in their inaugural season.

“Standing firm in the faith to me means that to stand firm in my team, believe in my team always be confident in us and no that no matter the circumstances of the game that we can push through it,” Langley added.

