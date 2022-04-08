50/50 Thursdays
Police: Couple facing charges after 3 children go missing for weeks

Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, were last seen on March 23...
Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, were last seen on March 23 in Missouri.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A Missouri-area prosecutor has charged a mother and her wife in the disappearance of three children.

KY3 reports Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly have been charged with three counts of interference with custody or removed from the state.

Investigators said Barnes told Beverly’s mother, their legal guardian, she was taking the children to a court appearance on March 23. However, they never showed up to that appearance.

The children, Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, have not been seen since. Police said they believed the women took them to Arizona.

Investigators said they contacted Barnes’s mother, and she initially told them the women and the kids were in Arizona. However, she later changed her story and said she would not cooperate with the investigation.

A children’s food stamp card was used at a Walmart in Queen Creek, Arizona, according to police.

The FBI has since been called to help work the case, and authorities urged anyone with further information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

