One year later, Doug Crawford’s family is still searching for him

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - It’s been over a year since the disappearance of Doug Crawford, and the Vinton man’s family has not stopped searching. We spoke with them and police about where the investigation stands.

“My family has fallen apart,” said Doug’s niece, Holly Golemon.

“This is like a recurring nightmare that we wake up from every day,” said his daughter-in-law Katrina Crawford.

Those who love Doug Crawford continue searching for answers, nearly 400 days after the 66-year-old disappeared.

“It’s been over a year since we haven’t found his body. It’s been over a year and we still don’t have any answers,” Katrina said.

Katrina admits she’s lost hope they’ll find him alive.

“We know he went missing. we know he was murdered. I’m going to come out and say it. I want everyone to know. we know he was murdered,” she said.

While she’s sure of what happened, Vinton police continue to investigate this as a missing persons case.

Chief Scott Spell says detectives are actively working to find him.

“We want to bring closure to Mr. Crawford’s family. But we have to operate within the confines of the law. and that’s what we are doing,” said Chief Spell.

Some of his family wants more resources brought in to investigate.

“I want them to answer my question - why won’t y’all switch it over to Calcasieu? Give it to Calcasieu,” said Katrina.

While Vinton police is the lead agency on the case, Spell says they are working with other agencies for investigative and forensic services.

“Right now we consider it an open investigation. We cooperated with other agencies, we brought in the Louisiana State Police, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Any assistance we need, both agencies have offered to help,” said Spell.

Chief Spell says he understands Crawford’s family wants to bring Doug home, and says his team has the same goal.

“I don’t want to say this case ever becomes cold. We’ll work whatever tips, and investigative leads, evidence that we have,” said Spell.

“I want my uncle to come back,” said Golemon.

“I want to be able to bring him home and give him the proper burial he needs. That’s what I want. and that’s what my family wants,” said Katrina.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Doug Crawford, you’re asked to contact the Vinton Police Department.

