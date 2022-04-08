McNeese’s Payton Harden surpasses 200 career hits

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One of the best things about college sports. Is seeing players mature and develop over their 4-to-5 year career on campus. For McNeese.. One of those players that has matured and developed his role in the lineup has been Payton Harden.

One known for his speed and his glove, Harden has worked at his craft and has become of the best hitters in McNeese baseball history. This past weekend payday became just the 12th cowboy in program history to surpass 200 hits.

“He’s just such a dynamic player and such a special person, said Cowboys’ Head Coach Justin Hill.” “How hard he works, he’s not a flashy player ‘look at me’ those kinds of things, He kind of works in the dark. everything that shows up in the game is a product of his hard work. He’s continued to improve as a player which is really important so everything he’s going to get going forward is going to be something he’s earned. he is a product of hard work and determination.”

As of April 8, Harden has amassed 206 hits with a batting average of .318. Of his 206 career hits 31 have been doubles, six have been triples and one has been a home run. Outside of the box Harden has 49 stolen bases, and defensively, has 316 putouts and a fielding percentage of .976.

