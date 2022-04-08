McNeese wraps up spring practice with final scrimmage on Saturday

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese football will wrap up its first spring under new head coach Gary Goff on Saturday with its third and final scrimmage in Cowboy Stadium.

The Cowboys will take the field for warm-ups at approximately 10:50 and will start the spring game about 20 minutes later.

The public is invited. Fans are asked to park on the east side of Cowboy Stadium and enter through the northeast gate. The west side of the stadium and gates will be closed off.

“It’s going to be an offense versus defense (scrimmage),” said Goff. “We just don’t have the numbers to draft two squads like we’d like to. It’ll be very similar to the last two scrimmages. We’ll have a drive, then after that drive, we’ll take a timeout. Then we’ll go to the red zone and have a drive and do the same thing with a timeout.

“We’re going with the slow pace because of the secondary. We just don’t have many bodies right now.”

Goff has implemented a scoring system so the defense will have a chance to score points without having to return an interception or a fumble for a touchdown.

“If the offense scores, then it’s six (points) and we’ll line up for an extra point. We’ll also kick field goals. But defensively, if the defense gets a turnover on the minus-end of the field, then they’ll get seven points because that usually turns into a touchdown. If they get a turnover on the plus-end of the field, then they’ll be awarded three points because those typically result in field goals.

“If the offense goes for it on fourth down in the red zone and defense holds, then the defense will get four points.”

Goff said he and the staff will focus on the three things that are the recipe for a win: win the turnover battle, third-down conversion, and scoring in the red zone.

“We’ve made great strides (since the beginning of spring practice),” said Goff. “We still have a long way to go. I’ve said this many times, we’re not going to master an offense or defense in just 15 practices, but we have seen drastic improvements, especially in the last four to five practices.

“We’re very pleased with the progress we’ve made but know we have a lot of depth to add to this program and that we have a long way to go before we master any side of the ball.”

