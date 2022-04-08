50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSP’s second in command placed on administrative leave

Lt. Col. Doug Cain with Louisiana State Police
Lt. Col. Doug Cain with Louisiana State Police(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second in command of the Louisiana State Police has been placed on paid administrative leave, the state’s highest law enforcement agency announced late Friday morning.

RELATED
Lawmakers outraged at high-ranking trooper’s testimony in Greene case
Louisiana State Police LTC Doug Cain testifies before Special Committee at Louisiana State...

Statement from LSP Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis:

“This morning, I placed Lt. Colonel Doug Cain on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing administrative investigation into the sanitization of his department cellular device. The decision to place him on leave was made in the best interest of the department to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation. I am confident the investigation will be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner leaving no concerns of its findings.”

‘Hide it and deny it’: Trooper says he was ordered to bury Ronald Greene evidence

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16

Latest News

10 Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice end to the weekend ahead; stormier pattern arrives next week
‘Hell Week’ kidnapping, hazing allegations lead to LSU fraternity’s suspension
SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 8, 2022
It’s the last thing you want to worry about after two devastating hurricanes, but it’s a...
Gov. Edwards visits Lake Charles, talks insurance reform
Sulphur Council District 2 - new election ordered
Sulphur Council District 2 - New election ordered