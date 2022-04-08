‘Absolute joy:’ Local reaction to confirmation of Justice-elect Ketanji Brown Jackson

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Senate has voted to make Ketanji Brown Jackson the first African American female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. The vote was 53 to 47 in favor of Jackson. Both Louisiana senators voted against the nomination.

But others are filled with joy to see Jackson elevated to the high court.

It’s a day to remember for those who have long advocated for more diversity on the high court. And it’s a thrilling day for those who have waited for decades for such change.

Carla Chrisco started practicing law 46 years ago, and she says this day is a long time coming.

“After all these years, like they say it’s 233 years of the Supreme Court. And now we have a woman of color. It’s just something to be celebrated,” said Chrisco.

Third Circuit Judge Sharon Wilson agrees.

“Joy, it’s absolute joy,” Wilson says, of her initial reaction.

Wilson says Ketanji Brown Jackson has both the intellect and temperament to serve on the high court. She sees it as a great day for women.

“There are actually four of nine. There are nine justices on the Supreme Court and four of them are all serving together as women. We’ve never had that before. And it’s a wonderful thing because justice is achieved when all voices are represented,” said Wilson.

Chrisco says it’s a day that should give young women and girls the confidence they can do whatever they strive for.

“In my teen years and in my early twenties, there had been one person of color, Justice Thurgood Marshall. But women came very much later, and it was really just a club of old white men. And so, now it’s not that club anymore. It’s like, we’re knocking at the door and we’re finally getting in,” said Chrisco.

Both Wilson and Chrisco believe the newest justice will bring a new perspective to the court.

“I think it is good for everybody. Every race, every gender, because it makes it inclusive, and that’s what this country is supposed to be about,” said Chrisco.

And Jackson’s service as a public defender will help as well.

“We will want to make sure that the right party is held accountable and that it’s done the right way. So in saying that it’s done the right way, it’s to make sure that we live up to the ideals of our constitution,” said Wilson.

Justice elect Jackson is to be sworn in in June or July.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.