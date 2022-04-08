Jason Lee Lopez sentenced to 60 years in shooting death near Starks

50/50 Thursdays
Jason "Kassper" Lee Lopez has been indicted on a charge of racketeering, which is in addition to an indictment for second-degree murder in the death of Dustin Hammons, a 22-year-old Houston man whose body was found in a rural area near Starks in August 2017.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jason Lee Lopez was sentenced Friday morning to 60 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Lopez was convicted in February of the shooting death of Dustin Hammons in a remote area of Starks. Authorities allege he and Boyd “Lurch” Hagood brought Hammons to Louisiana from the Houston area and killed him.

A jury found Lopez guilty of both manslaughter and racketeering.

Judge Kendrick Guidry sentenced Lopez to 40 years on the manslaughter charge and 20 years on the racketeering charge - with the two sentences to run consecutively.

Guidry said the public needs to be protected from Lopez.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that Lopez, who has admitted to being a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, was a debt collector for a high-level drug dealer and asked the jury to convict him of manslaughter. Prosecutors alleged Hagood was a drug distributor.

Another person, Ashlyn Brown, was with the group that day and was a key witness for the state. She said she stayed in the car while Hammons was shot, while the defense said Lopez stayed in the car.

Victim impact statements were read by Dustin Hammons’ mother and aunt about the trauma and heartbreak they endure every day. His mother, Joyce Hammons, urged the judge to hold Lopez accountable. She called Lopez an evil monster and his acts selfish, evil and cowardly.

Prosecutor Charles Robinson urged the maximum sentences for Lopez which would have been 40 for manslaughter and 50 for racketeering and to run consecutively.

Robinson called Lopez a cold-blooded killer, quoting Hammons’ aunt as saying Lopez proudly wears the faces of his victims on his back, referring to two tattoos on his back, one of which the state argues is Hammons.

Public defender Joshua Monroe disputed the prosecutor’s claim that Lopez is “uniquely evil,” calling it moral grandstanding. Monroe argued the maximum sentence would only reflect the state’s unhappiness with the jury’s verdict of manslaughter instead of murder.

Though Monroe argued the sentences should run at the same time, the judge ran them consecutively.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

