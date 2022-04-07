50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 6, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 6, 2022.

Justin Todd Benoit, 32, Vinton: First offense DWI; driving on the right side of the road.

Ali Macon Lewis, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; violations of protective orders.

Deborah Mae Dorris, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driver on a roadway laned for traffic.

Demarcus Dewand Poullard, 28, Humble: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer.

Randy Oneal Rabb, 38, Homer: Possession of synthetic marijuana; trespassing.

Larry Joseph Thibodeaux III, 19, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Cecilio Garza-Nunez, 36, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; following vehicles.

Ronnie Erick Palmore, 36, New Orleans: Possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of firearms by a felon.

Edward Garrison, 32, New Orleans: Following vehicles; driver must be licensed; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Garland Joseph Phillips, 25, New Orleans: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Norman A. Bieber, 66, Sulphur: Aggravated battery.

Virginia Harris Myers, 40, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000; trespassing.

Troy Pierce Williams, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson.

Malachi Freeman, 19, Lake Charles: Robbery; trespassing.

Cedric Demond Herrmann, 36, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; cyberstalking.

Tydon Kent White, 27, Sulphur: Second-degree robbery.

Gabriel Lawrence Delome, 43, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; probation detainer.

Roderick Wayne Lavan, 44, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Jamarcus Dahanta Miller, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.

