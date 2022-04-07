State lawmaker proposes bill to rid tolls, local officials weigh in

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One Louisiana lawmaker wants to do away with toll roads, but could this affect plans for a new I-10 bridge that runs over the Calcasieu River?

Farnum argues the law has been taken advantage of by continuing to toll existing freeways and bridges. He wants to change where the law goes to say ‘unless you improve or expand the system’.

“Because clearly, the intent of state law was to not toll existing roadways or bridges, so we’re just going to remove the exception,” Farnum said.

He claims by doing this, the law allows for double taxation.

“That’s their solution to solve the infrastructure problems is to double tax people,” Farnum said. “That’s basically what we’re doing by putting toll systems in, we’re double taxing on our citizens of the state and that’s just fundamentally wrong to me.”

Farnum said his bill would only impact current interstate systems. While new projects may not be affected – such as the I-10 bridge – state officials claim it limits the way the state generates revenue for other projects.

Keith DuRousseau, chairman for the Calcasieu River Bridge I-10 Task Force, said it’s their belief that tolls should be left up to the parish.

“We believe that each and every parish should have the opportunity to make their own determination if a toll would be a suitable path moving forward for their projects in the future,” DuRousseau said.

While tolls were a concern for this bridge, DuRousseau, as well as George Swift with the Southwest Economic Development Alliance said it’s important to keep an open mind for ways to fund this project.

“We need to keep all of our avenues open, so we can still continue to move forward, because this a project that is so critical to our area and our citizens,” DuRousseau said.

“No one wants to pay a toll, but we feel like there needs to be that option if there is no additional funding that comes,” Swift said.

A house committee ultimately voted to defer Farnum’s bill.

