Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish on unrelated warrant

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man who is a person of interest in the disappearance of a contract driver from Scott, Louisiana, has been sent back to the state.

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Ella Goodie disappeared on March 9. She was last reported to be driving a customer to Houston, Texas. Authorities in Scott believe Brandon Francisco, 36, is the last person she was in contact with before she disappeared.

Francisco was arrested in St. Joseph, Missouri by U.S. Marshals on March 25 on a Rapides Parish warrant signed by Judge Greg Beard for failing to appear for a bond hearing that was set for March 9. The state was looking to revoke his bond. Goodie’s car was also found by police in Missouri.

His charges in the Rapides Parish case, which stem from a Cheneyville shooting in December 2018, include attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.

We learned that Francisco waived the extradition hearing. Louisiana State Police booked him into the Rapides Parish Jail on April 6, 2022.

(Credit: KALB)

The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office has requested that Francisco be held without bond.

