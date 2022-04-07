McNeese downs Prairie View in midweek play, 7-2

LAKE CHARLES- Call it the nifty-fifty, for the 50th time in 51 tries, the McNeese Cowboys (16-12) defeated Prairie View (15-16) 7-2, Wednesday night at Joe Miller Ballpark. Kade Hunter led with three hits and three runs batted in. Braden Duhon added each had three hits as well, and Kade Morris homered.

The Cowboys scored four in the first and added more in the fourth (1) and fifth (2).

The Poke’s four first-inning runs came via Kade Hunter’s two ribbie single, Julian Gonzales’ RBI double, and Andruw Gonzales’ sac-fly.

The Cowboys scored an insurance run in the fourth when Kade Morris led off with a home run to right field. His team-leading fifth of the season.

After Brad Burckel was hit by a pitch to start the fifth, Kade Hunter doubled Burckel home the next batter. Hunter would be driven home on Andruw Gonzales’ triple.

Brett Payne (1-0) earned the win limiting the Panthers to one run on two hits in 4.0 innings with one walk and three strikeouts. Christian Vega entered to a bases-loaded jam with one out in the top of the seventh and struck out the next two batters to keep the Pokes ahead by five.

McNeese also got contributions from Julian Gonzales who recorded a pair of hits.

Returning from injury and making his first start behind the plate since March 4th, Andruw Gonzales tallied his second triple of the season and knocked in a pair.

Prairie View starter Joshua Larzabal (1-3) took the loss. He was touched for seven runs on ten hits in 4.1 innings.

Next Game:

The Cowboys travel to New Orleans for a three-game series this weekend to continue Southland Conference play starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.