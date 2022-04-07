50/50 Thursdays
LSU head coach Matt McMahon announces coaching staff

LSU president Dr. William IV (l), new men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon (c), and...
LSU president Dr. William IV (l), new men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon (c), and athletic director Scott Woodward (r) stand together when McMahon was formally introduced on March 23, 2022.(Derron Daquano/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon has announced his new coaching staff since being hired to replace Will Wade on March 23. Of the nine new members to his staff, McMahon did keep one coach from Wade’s staff in former LSU player Tasmin Mitchell, who is returning for his sixth year at LSU. Mitchell will be the Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

McMahon announced that Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton, and Cody Toppert will serve as the assistant coaches. Long returns home to Louisiana after spending five seasons at Murray State. Hamilton brings SEC experience to the staff after spending four years at Ole Miss. Toppert joins McMahon’s staff after being an assistant coach at Memphis for the past three seasons.

Also joining McMahon’s staff is Tim Kaine who will serve as the Chief of Staff, Ronrico White as Director of Player Development, Jeff Moore as Director of Recruiting, Mike Chapman as Video Coordinator and Brian Puckett as the Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Kaine previously served as an assistant to Coach McMahon at Murray State, while White has been a part of Murray State’s staff for three seasons. Moore joins LSU after serving as the Associate Head Coach at Northwestern State. Both Chapman and Puckett will be continuing the roles they served for the Racers.

“Four members of our group came in as proven assistant coaches with NCAA Tournament experience and, I am excited to work with each member of our staff to create alignment in our organization. We are all looking forward to being a part of the LSU campus and the Baton Rouge community. Geaux Tigers!”

