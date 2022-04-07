50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LHSAA allows student-athletes to receive NIL benefits

Louisiana High School Officials Association
Louisiana High School Officials Association(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana high school student-athletes will soon be able to profit off their names, images, and likenesses (NIL), similar to how college athletes are able to, after a vote by the LHSAA.

The association said it approved a positioning statement for its bylaws that allows high school student-athletes to receive NIL benefits.

The group also approved a state-wide partnership with Eccker Sports to provide educational services and resources to help high school leadership and students navigate the challenges that NIL contracts are bringing to high school sports.

“As an education-based association, I think it is imperative that everyone associated with high school athletics in Louisiana is properly educated and informed on Name, Image, and Likeness,” said Eddie Bonine, Executive Director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. “There is a lot to NIL and it’s a moving target that we need to stay on top of. I am honored that Eccker Sports, with all their experience and everything they have to offer, has chosen to launch with us. The educational programming and toolbox they provide is going to be very valuable to all the individuals who participate in this and will benefit our students throughout the state.”

The courses are required for all school principals and athletic directors, while coaches, student-athletes, and their families throughout the state will also have access to the programming.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16

Latest News

Errors costly in McNeese’s 9-5 loss at UNO
#SWLAPreps April 8
April 8 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round-Up
Cowgirls 11 game win streak snapped by SLU
Cowgirls 11 game win streak snapped by Southeastern
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 19 LSU rallies in the 9th inning to take down Mississippi State 5-2
LSU Softball
No. 21 LSU scores two in the 7th in comeback win against Texas A&M