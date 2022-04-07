LC Council member wants improvements to showcase Nellie Lutcher cultural district

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles City Council member wants to rehabilitate a cultural district within the city.

That district honors a legendary rhythm and blues and jazz singer born in Lake Charles.

Nellie Lutcher was well known in the 1940′s and 50′s and would later influence other famous singers, becoming friends and singing alongside legends such as Nat King Cole.

In 2015 a cultural district was named in her honor, but going there today, you wouldn’t be able to tell.

The area is between Railroad Avenue and 7th Street from north to south and Enterprise Boulevard to Ryan Street from east to west. April 20th, the council may consider an ordinance aimed at making it clear this part of the city is dedicated to Lutcher and her impact throughout the world.

Council member Luvertha August meets us off Enterprise Boulevard where legendary singer Nellie Lutcher lived, worshipped and sang in various churches. But you would never know. That saddens council member August.

“There was a movie theatre, grocery store, doctors and dentists’ offices, restaurants. So much variety at one time. Now you look at the empty property, but nothing has been done for years.”

The way August sees it, back-to-back hurricanes are providing a chance to make it more economically viable.

“This should not be a dead zone. This should be an area more than just what traffic passes through.”

To start, August wants to amend an existing ordinance to provide more appealing facades on new buildings using traditional materials such as brick and mortar and wood.

“Have it attractive, inviting. When you turn off Broad Street, and come straight down Enterprise Blvd., you’ll know, ‘Hey, this is the Nellie Lutcher Memorial Cultural District because it’s unique in the way it has been revitalized,” she said.

August says even the sign that identified one entrance to the district is missing since the hurricanes. But she hopes disaster will provide new opportunities.

Also, August says many owners of vacant lots in the area have been asking unrealistic prices for their property. She hopes they will consider more realistic prices to help develop the area.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.