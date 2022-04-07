Lake Charles City Council votes for area improvements

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sidewalks, parking garages and demolishing properties - it’s all on the agenda for the Lake Charles City Council.

In a 7-0 vote Wednesday night, the council approved more plans to facilitate their multi-million dollar projects around the city. More than $1.1 million will be used for improving sidewalks.

“This is a group of sidewalks throughout the city,” Mayor Nic Hunter said. “All are brand new sidewalks, which is good. It just means more ability for people to walk around the city, with the exception of one chunk which is Bilbo Street in between Clarence and Kirby.”

As construction is underway on the North Beach, the council is also allocating money to make sure there is more than enough parking for all the new additions. The new parking fix adds nearly $400,000 to that budget.

“The quickest way to destroy any commercial development is to not have enough parking,” Mayor Hunter said. “The good thing is right now on the Lakefront is the way we are moving with the parking garage and with this area, we are going to have a lot of parking. We do believe we are going to have a lot of businesses, clientele, locals and visitors alike, taking up those parking spots.”

The council is improving more infrastructure by continuing to demolish condemned or hurricane-damaged structures.

The council deferred several other improvement items on the agenda, including restorations to the Nellie Lutcher District and establishing nonprofits along Common Street. These items will be discussed in upcoming council meetings.

