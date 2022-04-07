Kroger, union reach tentative agreement

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kroger and the Local 455 union have reached a tentative agreement, both sides said.

“Our next steps now are to move towards ratification and work towards securing our contracts by majority vote,” Local 455 said on its website. “The local will be recommending the acceptance of this deal and to conclude our 2020-2022 bargaining round with the Company. We will be back at the bargaining table when our CBA expires in 2024.”

Kroger said the tentative collective bargaining agreement is for both Lake Charles and Sulphur associates.

“While the negotiations process may have taken longer than anticipated, these are good agreements that rewards our Kroger associates’ hard work and creates certainty for them and their families,” Kroger said in a statement. “These agreements achieve what Kroger set out to do from the onset of the negotiations process – provide associates with affordable, stable healthcare, competitive wages, and a reliable pension for their retirement.”

Local Kroger union workers had voted at the end of last month to authorize a strike.

