Farmers face high fuel and fertilizer costs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As fuel prices continue to soar, local farmers are among those feeling the pain at the pump.

We spoke to one farmer who says between the fuel costs and fertilizer costs, he is spending more than double what he did last year.

Farming can be a gamble for every harvest, but recent price hikes of fuel and fertilizer add even more stress.

“We’ve seen nitrogen, phosphate, potash, diesel - again, triple digit increases just in a span of four or five months, and that creates so much volatility and so much uncertainty in the amount that producers are gonna need to produce to covet that big increase in variable cost,” said Mike Deliberto with the LSU Ag Center.

Fertilizer prices went up from about $350 a ton to about $850 since last year.

Just from January to March of this year, fertilizer for rice went up about $45 an acre.

Last year farm diesel was $1.73 a gallon. Now the national average from March is $3.50, and only rising.

“Diesel is up another 13 cents this morning. So until diesel supply and demand kind of reaches an equilibrium, to where the price drops a little bit, gets back below $3, $3.50 a gallon, it’s gonna be really hard for farmers,” said Brandon Vail.

Brandon Vail is a rice farmer in Lake Charles. He says between the tractors, trucks and planes it takes to produce his rice crops, he is having to reach deep into his pockets to pay for fuel.

“With a rice crop, you can’t just drive back through the field, because it’s flooded. I’ll make five passes over the field with an airplane per year. My pilot is gonna charge a fuel surcharge. So instead of $10 an acre, it might be $12.50 an acre,’ said Vail.

Mike Deliberto says this is a problem farmers are seeing statewide.

“Volatility this year was perhaps the most it’s ever been. We saw triple digit increases this year just in our state of Louisiana in crops. Everywhere from corn, cotton, rice, soybeans, sugarcane, etc.,” said Deliberto.

Vail says with the increase and stress, if farmers can’t make it through this year, he doesn’t think they will be able to bounce back.

“You can’t hold your ground like that, you can’t maintain your lease like that, you can’t just stop. so farmers are kind of stuck. We have to go regardless,” said Vail.

Vail says he hopes this is a year he can at least break even and move forward, but he won’t know how much extra he will end up spending until harvest season.

