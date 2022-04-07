Cowgirls win extra inning-affair in walk off style over rival Cajuns

LAKE CHARLES- It took 13 innings of play Wednesday night, but McNeese softball found a way to push the game-winning run across the plate in a 6-5 thrilling win over UL-Lafayette at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirls Diamond to extend its winning streak to 10 games. The win was the first home win over the Cajuns since the 2007 season. It was also the third extra-inning game between the two teams in the last seven meetings.

“I’m proud of the team for coming back from three different lead changes during the game. They showed great maturity and composure,” said head coach James Landreneau. “There were so many great defensive plays in this game between infielders and outfielders. Our pitching staff did an excellent job scattering hits and minimizing damage. Jil Poullard and Kendall Talley really stepped up at the plate. Freshman Crislyn Moreno had a mature at-bat which led to the game-winning run. When the team competes together, it is a beautiful thing. It was a great team win tonight.”

With the game tied at five-all in the bottom of the 13th inning and pinch-runner Erin Ardoin and Talley on base with no outs, the Cajuns intentionally walked Poullard to load the base. The Cajuns’ strategy would backfire when Moreno grounded to second base and the throw home to get Ardoin out was high, allowing Ardoin to slide in safely to end the game.

The first two innings mirrored each other with both teams scoring off solo homers in the first inning followed by both teams’ pitchers retiring hitters in order in the second. The tie continued until the Cajuns mounted a lead 3-1 lead over the Cowgirls with a solo home run in the fourth followed by an RBI double in the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cowgirls responded with singles by Alayis Seneca and Talley which set the Cowgirls up for success. Poullard stepped up to the plate with an RBI single and a Cajun error to tie the game 3-3.

Neither team was able to scratch a run through the next five innings until UL-Lafayette scored two runs in the 11th inning on a two-RBI single to take a 5-3 lead. The Ragin’ Cajuns were able to get their two runners on from a leadoff walk and a bunt single.

McNeese responded in the bottom half of the inning when Reese Reyna was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning then went to second on a wild pitch. With Reyna in scoring position, Talley’s RBI double brought Reyna home to pull the Cowgirls to within one run (5-4). The duo of Poullard and Talley tied the score for a second time. With Poullard at the plate, Talley went to third on a passed ball. Poullard struck out but reached first on a throwing error by the catcher while Talley rushed home to tie the game at 5 all.

Following two innings of ULL threatening to break the tie with runners in scoring position, leadoff hitter Seneca singled to right field to open the 13th inning. Talley drew a walk that advanced pinch-runner Erin Ardoin to second. During Poullard’s at-bat, Ardoin and Talley stole bases to put runners on second and third before the Cajuns intentionally walked Poullard to load the bases setting up the thrilling ending.

Key Moments

First Inning:

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ leadoff hitter homered to right field



Poullard responded with a solo home run of her own (McN 1, ULL1)



Fourth Inning:

The Ragin’ Cajuns hit a solo homer to take a 2-1 lead



Sixth Inning

An RBI double gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a two-run advantage (ULL 3, McN 1)



The Cowgirls tied the game with an RBI single by Poullard and a Cajun error (McN 3, ULL 3)



Eleventh Inning

UL-Lafayette took the lead 5-3 off a two-RBI double



The Cowgirls responded with Talley’s RBI double that scored Reyna (ULL 5, McN 4)



Poullard struck out, but an error by the catcher gave her the opportunity to reach first and Talley to score the game-tying run (McN 5, ULL 5)



Thirteen Inning

Seneca led the inning off with a single



Talley walked to put runners on first and second before Talley and pinch-runner Erin Ardoin both stole to put runners on second and third.



The Cajuns intentionally walked Poullard to load the bases



Ardoin scored the game-winning run when Moreno grounded to second base and the throw home was high, allowing Ardoin to score



Game Notes

Whitney Tate picked up the win in relief to improve to 6-7 on the year. Tate gave up only two hits, two strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work



Poullard led the Cowgirls at the plate with two hits, two RBIs, one run scored, and one walk



Talley had two hits, one RBI, one walk, and two runs scored



Seneca, Ardoin, and Reyna all had one run apiece



Both teams used three pitchers



The Cowgirls had six hits while the Ragin’ Cajuns had 13



UL-Lafayette left 11 runners on base while McNeese left four



Next Game

McNeese will host Southeastern this weekend in a Southland Conference series beginning with a 6 p.m. single game Friday, April 8. The series will conclude with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday, April 9. Friday’s game will broadcast live on ESPN+, the second of six McNeese softball ESPN+ productions this season. Saturday’s doubleheader will be broadcasted on McNeese Insider.

