Vinton Middle School hosting community pep rally

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In preparation for the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship, Vinton Middle School students and staff are hosting a community pep rally to show case their teams’ skills and to share more about the program.

The public is invited to attend the pep rally on April 7, to show support for the teams, get a glimpse of robots in action, and visit with students about the engineering process, Holly Holland, CPSB Public Information Officer said. The pep rally will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The teams will travel to Dallas in early May to compete against teams from around the world, showcasing game strategies, design, and teamwork skills.

