SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 5, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 5, 2022.

Troy Wayne Griffin, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Leslie Wayne Lewis, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; instate detainer.

Michael Paul Carter Sr., 45, Westlake: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Melvin Gerard Fairman, 37, Prentiss, MS: Federal detainer.

Joshua Glenn Abshire, 37, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $5,000.

Freddie Lee Jones, 37, Marrero: Instate detainer.

Dustin Ray Meaux, 35, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sanders Authemount Deville, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.

Kyle James Smith, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Nasha QI, 61, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raquel Sheree Goss, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Quinton Danel Pappillion Sr., 48, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of marijuana; flight from an officer.

James Scott Lebleu, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a stolen firearm; illegal carrying of weapons.

