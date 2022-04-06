50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s Office provides update on death of inmate Cody Leger

Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office
Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding the death of inmate Cody Leger.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey says the Louisiana Forensic center in Lafayette has reported the preliminary cause of death to be severe hypertensive arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and congestive heart failure. No injuries were found and the toxicology tests are still pending.

Leger died on Sunday while in custody at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

