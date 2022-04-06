Sheriff’s Office provides update on death of inmate Cody Leger

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding the death of inmate Cody Leger.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey says the Louisiana Forensic center in Lafayette has reported the preliminary cause of death to be severe hypertensive arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and congestive heart failure. No injuries were found and the toxicology tests are still pending.

Leger died on Sunday while in custody at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

