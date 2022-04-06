Advertisement

Owners aim to repair Capital One Tower

By Jillian Corder and Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than a year and half after Hurricane Laura’s Category 4 winds tore through the Capital One Tower in downtown Lake Charles, the building’s owner says it plans to rebuild.

7 News has requested updates on the Capital One Tower since recovery began in the Lake Area. For months, Hertz Investment Group has remain tight-lipped about the future of its once-iconic Lake Charles property, citing an ongoing lawsuit against its insurance company.

KPLC will have a special report Thursday, April 7 on 7News at 6, to bring viewers up to speed on that lawsuit and show the current state of the building from the inside.

Now, Hertz has released a statement about their court battle and plans for repairing the tower:

“Like many other businesses and homeowners in Southwest Louisiana, Hertz Group has been dealing with our insurer for about 18 months regarding our property damage claim from Hurricane Laura. We have met in mediation, but unfortunately, were not able to have anything productive come from it.  The company is scheduled to go to trial regarding our claim mid-year.  We are pleased to report that Hertz Group is currently preparing to begin construction of the first phase of the rebuild, which will incorporate putting the freight elevator back in working condition, roof replacement, repair of sky walk and a first phase of window replacement. This should provide some meaningful exterior improvement to the aesthetics of the property in the mezzanine plaza area.  We are excited to begin construction and be part of the regional economic recovery.”

A trial has been set for June 20, 2022.

