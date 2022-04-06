50/50 Thursdays
No. 19 LSU explodes for 16 runs in win over Grambling

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (20-9, 4-5 SEC) exploded for 16 runs on 18 hits to take down Grambling State in seven innings (11-18, 6-3 SWAC) on Tuesday, April 5 from Alex Box Stadium.

Of the 18 hits for the Tigers, nine were extra-base hits including four home runs and a triple. Two of the home runs were from Hayden Travinski, a solo home run in the bottom of the second and a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Both Jacob Berry and Dylan Crews each had two-run home runs in the win, Berry was 3-for-3 from the plate for the Tigers.

Grant Taylor (3-0) got the win for the Tigers and went two innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five batters. LSU pitchers struck out 18 batters in the win and issued no walks.

LSU will head on the road for a crucial SEC series to face Mississippi State on Friday, April 8 with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tigers are one of five teams in the SEC West sitting at 4-5.

