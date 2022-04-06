McNeese to hold Preview Day April 9

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University will hold its spring Preview Day for prospective students and families on Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The campus-wide open house event will allow participants to learn about admissions, colleges and offered majors. Personnel will answer any questions about academic programs, financial aid, scholarships, TOPS, student life, student services and housing, said spokesperson Ashlee Lhamon.

Registration is in the Quad, Lhamon said. Specific academic sessions will be held for each college, and campus and housing tours will be offered.

Participants will receive a wristband for free admission into the McNeese vs. Southeastern softball game, the McNeese vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi tennis match and the Blue and Gold spring football game, Lhamon said.

Participants can register for the event and receive more information on the McNeese website or by calling 337-475-5504.

This event is sponsored by the McNeese Admissions and Recruiting Office.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

