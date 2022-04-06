50/50 Thursdays
Lauren Heinen sworn in as Jeff Davis District Attorney

Heinen's aunt, Judge Jaqueline Heinen administered the oath. Her maternal grandmother, Patricia Augustine, held the Bible on which she swore her oath.
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lauren Heinen made history Tuesday in Jeff Davis Parish.

The 32-year-old took the oath of office as the parish’s first female district attorney.

The main courtroom was filled with people to witness the swearing in ceremony. Her aunt, Judge Jaquelyne Heinen administered the oath, while her maternal grandmother, Patricia Augustine, held the Bible upon which Heinen placed her hand.

Heinen made brief remarks following her swearing in, including expressing gratitude to supporters and asking for their continued prayers.

“God doesn’t use the strongest among us. He uses the little ones, the ones that people underestimate. The ones that people don’t always see. The ones that are willing to do his work,” Heinen said.

After her own swearing in, Heinen administered the oath to her First Assistant D.A. Alexander Guinn and Assistant D.A. Torrie Thibodeaux.

At least two more assistant district attorneys will be sworn in later.

The court also observed a moment of silence in honor of former D.A. Kevin Millican whose sudden death resulted in a special election.

