Lake Charles man accused of raping a child

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of raping a child under 12 years old, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives were called to a local hospital in reference to the accusation.

During their investigation, detectives say Braylen M. Leday, 23, admitted he’d raped the child.

Leday was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for first-degree rape. Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $900,000.

The Sheriff’s Office says their investigation into this case is ongoing and more charges are possible.

