50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles man accused of raping a child

Braylen M. Leday, 23, Lake Charles
Braylen M. Leday, 23, Lake Charles(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of raping a child under 12 years old, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives were called to a local hospital in reference to the accusation.

During their investigation, detectives say Braylen M. Leday, 23, admitted he’d raped the child.

Leday was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for first-degree rape. Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $900,000.

The Sheriff’s Office says their investigation into this case is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in St. Bernard Parish on accusations that he fatally shot a...
NOPD arrests 13-year-old, accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old in New Orleans East
Sulphur City Councilman Mike Koonce has contested the results of the March 26 election. Nick...
Sulphur City Councilman contests results of March 26 election
CAJUN'S WHARF REOPENS
The Cajun’s Wharf has reopened
Calcasieu COVID-19 mortgage and utility assistance
Calcasieu COVID-19 mortgage and utility assistance