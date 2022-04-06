50/50 Thursdays
Jeff Davis man accused of contractor fraud

Chad Kalem Deville, 43.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chad Kalem Deville, 43, was arrested and accused of contractor fraud after failing to build a shop in Iowa, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the scene on October 22, 2021 when the caller reported that they paid Deville Home Improvements, LLC $19,500 for the construction of the shop, Christopher Ivey, Chief Deputy of the Jeff Davis Sheriff Office said.

The shop was never constructed and the owner’s of Deville Home Improvements failed to perform the work in the allotted time, Ivey said.

Deville was arrested by another parish and accused of contractor fraud and was held until Jefferson Davis parish deputies retrieved him on April 5, 2022, Ivey said.

Deville is charged with residential contractor fraud and is being held in the Jefferson Davis parish jail with no bond, Ivey said.

