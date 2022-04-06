50/50 Thursdays
Former Tiger Sam Burns to make Masters debut

Sam Burns (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Sam Burns (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger Sam Burns is set to make his Masters debut on Thursday, April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club. Burns is currently ranked No. 11 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Burns will tee it up with Abraham Ancer and Tyrrell Hatton in rounds one and two on Thursday and Friday with hopes of making the cut and competing in weekend play. The former Tiger is scheduled to tee off at 12:19 p.m. on Thursday and 9:01 a.m. on Friday.

He will be one of 91 golfers on the course hoping to win the first PGA Major event of the season. After 36 holes of stroke play, the field will be cut to the top 50 places, plus ties.

During his two seasons at LSU Burns was named the NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year and a PING First-Team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America and he was also named the SEC Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2017.

Burns is a three-time PGA Tour winner, winning back-to-back Valspar Championships in 2021 and 2022 and he won 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship.

