DeQuincy inmate escapes custody

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Police Department is searching for an inmate who escaped custody on Wednesday, authorities said.

Christopher Alfred, 37, escaped custody during a transport from DeQuincy to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is still currently on the loose, authorities said.

Chief Casey Whitehead of the DeQuincy Police Department says that Alfred is not considered a danger to society, and will most likely turn himself in.

Alfred was arrested on allegations of battery of a dating partner, among other charges, Whitehead said.

