50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

DeQuincy inmate escapes custody

DeQuincy inmate
DeQuincy inmate(DeQuincy Police Department)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Police Department is searching for an inmate who escaped custody on Wednesday, authorities said.

Christopher Alfred, 37, escaped custody during a transport from DeQuincy to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is still currently on the loose, authorities said.

Chief Casey Whitehead of the DeQuincy Police Department says that Alfred is not considered a danger to society, and will most likely turn himself in.

Alfred was arrested on allegations of battery of a dating partner, among other charges, Whitehead said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16

Latest News

2022 SWLA Easter Events
Jared Baldridge, 20, of DeRidder,
Authorities searching for escaped inmate near Roanoke
SOWELA and McNeese reach agreement on credit transfers
SOWELA and McNeese reach agreement on credit transfers
SOWELA and McNeese reach agreement on credit transfers
SOWELA and McNeese reach agreement on credit transfers
Authorities say Tyler Derochowski shot and killed Ashley Fish on N. Ridge Drive in Beauregard...
Sheriff releases name of suspect, deceased in Beauregard homicide