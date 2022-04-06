CPSO participates in Autism Awareness Month

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - April is Autism Awareness Month, something that is widely celebrated each year- but something families with a child with autism celebrate every day of the year.

While the disability may come with challenges, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to ensure they are equipped to assist people with autism in times of crisis.

You never know how somebody may react in a time of crisis, but Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso says they are working to ensure they are ready for all circumstances.

“Sometimes it just takes this training to see that one little trigger that may help these officers realize- hey this is not a drug issue, or this is somebody acting out because they have some type of disability, some sort of mental health disability, and or autism,” said Mancuso.

The training conducted by the St. Nicholas Center taught local law enforcement how to identify a child or adult with autism, and how to better approach, especially in a time of crisis.

“These sweet sweet kiddos, and adults as well, struggle with so many sensory things in their world, just on a regular day, and then you tack on a crisis situation, whether it’s a car accident, or even something at your house, or whatever it might be, that they become overloaded and overwhelmed and it can be difficult to communicate with them,” said Kramer.

Michelle Kramer, a speech pathologist at St. Nicholas Center, recommends- shorter sentences, hand gestures, getting down on their level, approaching them slowly and openly, and being aware of your tone.

They have created special stickers to put on a car or home, or seat belt covers in their cars, that identify a child with autism, and lay out some behaviors they may show.

“Heaven forbid, you are in an accident, and the family’s not able to communicate, and you just have this child sitting in the backseat, who can’t communicate. It gives them a way to identify that this is a family we need to change our approach on,” said Kramer.

They also provided the sheriff’s department with bags to keep in patrol cars that offer a variety of items such as headphones and communication cards, that could assist in those crisis situations.

Sheriff Mancuso says there are ways that parents or family members of individuals with autism can help authorities before a crisis.

“For instance, they can call the sheriff’s office and say I live at such and such an address, I have a special needs child at this address, this is what the child does when they act out, these are the problems that we have, this is what can happen,” said Mancuso.

This way- when the sheriff’s department gets a call at that address, they know what they may encounter ahead of time, and how to help.

Kramer says a lot of these recommendations can help anybody, not just law enforcement.

“Just because they’re not looking at you, doesn’t mean they can’t hear you, and just because they can’t talk, doesn’t mean they don’t understand.”

Kramer says most importantly- if you are in crisis mode, they will be in crisis mode.

“If you can demonstrate with your body language and your tone, openness, and quiet and calm, that goes a long way,” said Kramer.

Tomorrow is World Autism Day, and in celebration- St. Nicholas Center is collaborating with the Autism Society of Southwest Louisiana, and Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana, for Joining Hands- a 1 mile fun- run.

That fun- run or walk will be down Lake Street, and registration begins at 7 a.m., and the event will begin at 8 a.m.

They will also be giving away the car stickers at the event.

