COVID-19 in SWLA: April 6, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 61% of cases from March 24 to March 30 and 51% of deaths from March 24 to March 30.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 217 new cases.

· 27 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 8 new deaths.

· 61 patients hospitalized (6 less than previous update).

· 80% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 11 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 5 patients hospitalized (Same as previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 0 active cases among staff members.

