The Cajun’s Wharf has reopened

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The parking lot was full Tuesday afternoon as Cajun’s Wharf Grill & Bar opened its doors for the first time in two years. Owner Randy Veillon is most excited to have his support system back.

“Honestly, mainly seeing all of our old customers. I really mean that. We’ve got a lot of friends we’ve made here and it’s great. We’ve already seen a lot of them today and I’m sure many more will come,” Veillon said.

As many know restaurants took a hard hit from COVID regulations in the beginning of the pandemic. Recovery for Cajun’s Wharf has been a long two year process for the restaurant.

“COVID shut us down two years ago last month, and before we could get back open from that, two hurricanes came through and took the roof off our building, so it’s been a long road, trying to survive until we could get our business back open and get our livelihood back. We finally got it, so today is a big day. Kinda stressful but a big day,” Veillon said.

The Cajun’s Wharf has been in Lake Charles for five years and is hoping for many more years of business.

